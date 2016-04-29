版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Point72 Asset Management reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Pernix Therapeutics

April 29 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Point72 Asset Management Lp Reports 5.8 Pct Passive Stake In Pernix Therapeutics Holdings As Of April 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

