BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet files for common stock offering

April 29 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings :

* Files for common stock offering - sec filing

* In the common stock offering, selling stockholders offering 10.0 million shares of co's common stock

* Co will not receive any proceeds from sale of common stock by selling stockholders Source text (1.usa.gov/1VXFWgO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

