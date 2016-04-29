BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet files for common stock offering

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings :
* Files for common stock offering - sec filing
* In the common stock offering, selling stockholders offering 10.0 million shares of co's common stock
* Co will not receive any proceeds from sale of common stock by selling stockholders Source text (1.usa.gov/1VXFWgO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.