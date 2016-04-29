版本:
BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial says CEO Raymond Quirk's FY 2015 total compensation $7.1 mln vs $9.1 mln in 2014

April 29 Fidelity National Financial Inc

* CEO Raymond Quirk's FY 2015 total compensation $7.1 million versus $9.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

