公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Citi stockholders approve amendment to 2014 stock incentive plan

April 29 Citigroup Inc

* On April 26, stockholders approved an amendment to Citigroup 2014 stock incentive plan

* Amendment to 2014 plan increases authorized number of shares available for grant under 2014 plan by 20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

