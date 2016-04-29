版本:
中国
2016年 4月 30日

BRIEF-Widepoint enters into agreement to replace revolving line of credit

April 29 Widepoint Corp :

* On april 28, 2016, co, units entered into a business loan agreement to replace existing revolving line of credit facility - sec filing

* Loan agreement is for $6.0 million and extended maturity date of facility through april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

