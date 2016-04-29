BRIEF-S&P downgrades ConocoPhillips to 'A-' from 'A'; outlook negative

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 S&P
* ConocoPhillips downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', outlook negative; short-term and unsecured debt ratings also lowered
* ConocoPhillips negative outlook reflecting potential for further negative rating actions
* On ConocoPhillips - Expect continued weak crude oil and north american natural gas prices to result in negative cash flow during 2016-2017 Source text (bit.ly/1rFSNYk)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.