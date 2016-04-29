版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-S&P downgrades ConocoPhillips to 'A-' from 'A'; outlook negative

April 29 S&P

* ConocoPhillips downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', outlook negative; short-term and unsecured debt ratings also lowered

* ConocoPhillips negative outlook reflecting potential for further negative rating actions

* On ConocoPhillips - Expect continued weak crude oil and north american natural gas prices to result in negative cash flow during 2016-2017 Source text (bit.ly/1rFSNYk)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐