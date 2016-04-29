版本:
BRIEF-Oando Energy Resources says outside date under proposed plan with Oando Plc and Oando E&P Holdings extended

April 29 Oando Energy Resources Inc

* Outside date under OER's previously proposed plan with Oando Plc and Oando E&P Holdings Limited extended to may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

