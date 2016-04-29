版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Tivo, on Rovi deal, anticipates there will be some reductions

April 29 Tivo Inc :

* On Rovi Deal - "we anticipate there will be some overlap in roles so there will be some reductions"

* "we anticipate there will be some overlap in roles so there will be some reductions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐