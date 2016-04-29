版本:
BRIEF-AON Plc CEO's FY 2015 total compensation $29.7 mln vs $14 mln in FY 2014

April 29 Aon Plc

* Ceo regory case's fy 2015 total compensation $29.7 million versus $14.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo christa davies' total 2015 compensation $14.7 million versus $6.1 million in 2014

* President stephen mcgill's fy 2015 total compensation $9.3 million versus $7.6 million in fy 2014 Source text [1.usa.gov/1rophpF] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

