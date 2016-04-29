版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Alere's receipt of lender approval for amendment is a positive development

April 29 Moody's Investors Service

* Alere's receipt of lender approval for amendment and waiver is a positive development; ratings unaffected Source text (bit.ly/1VYiBej) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

