版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-First Cash Financial says Cash America merger termination fee $30 mln

April 29 First Cash Financial Services :

* If merger terminated, termination fee of $30 million may be payable by either co or Cash America to other party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐