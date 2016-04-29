版本:
BRIEF-Iac/Interactive Corp chairman Barry Diller's 2015 total compensation $15.9 mln

April 29 Iac/Interactive Corp :

* Chairman Barry Diller's 2015 total compensation was $15.9 million - sec filing

* Ceo Joseph Levin's fy 2015 total compensation $10.7 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

