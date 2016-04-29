版本:
BRIEF-Match Group says CEO Blatt total 2015 compensation was $20.2 mln

April 29 Match Group Inc

* CEO Gregory Blatt's total 2015 compensation $20.2 million

* CEO Gregory Blatt's total 2014 compensation was $8.7 million Source (bit.ly/24qrYW0) Further company coverage:

