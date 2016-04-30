版本:
BRIEF-Margaux Resources withdraws letter of intent on Jersey emerald property

April 29 Margaux Resources Ltd

* Margaux resources announces withdrawal of letter of intent regarding the jersey emerald property

* Partner in discussions for corporation's jersey emerald property has withdrawn from their letter of intent with co

* Expects to continue its efforts to further develop jersey emerald property

* Corporation will not be responsible for paying any portion of finder's fee it had agreed to with the partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

