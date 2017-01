May 2 Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG :

* FY increase in revenues by 61 pct to 24.7 million Swiss francs ($25.77 million), and EBIT by 82 pct to 7 million francs

* FY net profit of 1.9 million francs represents a rise of 1.2 million francs over previous year

* Proposes a dividend of 0.21 franc per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)