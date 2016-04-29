版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-P.A.M Transportation Services reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.41

April 29 (Reuters) -

* P.A.M Transportation Services Announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* qtrly operating revenues, before fuel surcharge revenue, increased 13.3% to $93.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

