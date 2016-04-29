版本:
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy CEO Travis Stice's 2015 total compensation $9.7 mln vs. $6.6 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 29 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Ceo travis d. Stice's 2015 total compensation $9.7 million versus $6.6 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo teresa l. Dick's 2015 total compensation $2.4 million versus $1.9 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text (1.usa.gov/26C3o6k) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

