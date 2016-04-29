BRIEF-S&P - Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc. 'B-' rating placed on creditwatch positive on planned acquisition by NBCUniversal

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 S&P :
* Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc. 'B-' rating placed on creditwatch positive on planned acquisition by NBCUniversal
* Corporate credit rating on Dreamworks reflects view of co's vulnerable business risk profile due to reduced film slate, volatile profitability
* We expect the new parent company to likely repay all or part of its 6.875% senior notes due 2020 Source text - bit.ly/1VEInEx
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.