公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Guess Inc says expansion of free standing jeans, accessories store concepts into Taiwan

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Guess Inc says expansion of its free standing jeans and accessories store concepts into Taiwan

* Guess Inc says relaunching brand in Taiwan, with opening of 4 new stores across Taipei , Taichung and Kaohsiung Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

