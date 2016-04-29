版本:
BRIEF-Ancora Advisors, LLC reports a 5.46 pct stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of April 20, 2016 - SEC FILING

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Ancora Advisors, LLC reports a 5.46 pct stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of April 20, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Um2bLP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

