BRIEF-American National Insurance sets $0.82/shr quarterly dividend

April 29 American National Insurance Co

* American National Insurance says declared a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share, an increase of 2 cents from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

