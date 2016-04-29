版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Golconda Resources says board has resolved to proceed with dissolution

April 29 Golconda Resources Ltd :

* More than 98 pct of common shares of at special meeting voted in favour of special resolution to voluntarily dissolve corporation

* Corporation has no assets or liabilities and board of directors has resolved to proceed with dissolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

