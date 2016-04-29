版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 02:21 BJT

BRIEF-Square Ceo Jack Dorsey 2015 total compensation was $6,000 vs $3,750 in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 29 Square Inc :

* CEO Jack Dorsey 2015 total compensation was $6,000 versus $3,750 in 2014 - SEC Filing

* CFO Sarah Friar's 2015 total compensation $7.4 million versus $1.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/21jJPft) Further company coverage:

