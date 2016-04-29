版本:
BRIEF-Excalibur Steel UK says appointed Mark Rhydderch-Roberts as non-executive director

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Excalibur steel UK limited - Appointed Mark Rhydderch-Roberts as a Non-Executive director with immediate effect Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

