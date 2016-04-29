BRIEF-Kobe steel will spend 10 bln yen to build plants in U.S., China - Nikkei

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 (Reuters) -
* Kobe Steel Will Spend Roughly 10 Bln Yen To Build Plants In U.S., China; U.S. Plant Due For Completion In 2017 Will Be Located In Kentucky - Nikkei
* UACJ Will Launch By 2020 Two New Production Lines That Turn Out Aluminum Sheets For Car Doors And Other Autoparts - Nikkei
* UACJ'S One Production Line Will Be Located At A Kentucky Plant Jointly Owned With European Partner Constellium - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/24q8Sze) Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.