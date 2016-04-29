BRIEF-Kobe steel will spend 10 bln yen to build plants in U.S., China - Nikkei

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Kobe Steel Will Spend Roughly 10 Bln Yen To Build Plants In U.S., China; U.S. Plant Due For Completion In 2017 Will Be Located In Kentucky - Nikkei

* UACJ Will Launch By 2020 Two New Production Lines That Turn Out Aluminum Sheets For Car Doors And Other Autoparts - Nikkei

* UACJ'S One Production Line Will Be Located At A Kentucky Plant Jointly Owned With European Partner Constellium - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/24q8Sze)