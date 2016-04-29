版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner Inc CEO Bewkes' 2015 compensation $31.5 mln - SEC filing

April 29 Time Warner Inc:

* CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes' 2015 total compensation $31.5 million versus $32.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Howard M. Averill's 2015 total compensation $10.8 million versus $8.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* EVP Paul T. Cappuccio's 2015 total compensation $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WvSjPx Further company coverage:

