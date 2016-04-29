BRIEF-Time Warner Inc CEO Bewkes' 2015 compensation $31.5 mln - SEC filing

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Time Warner Inc:
* CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes' 2015 total compensation $31.5 million versus $32.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO Howard M. Averill's 2015 total compensation $10.8 million versus $8.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* EVP Paul T. Cappuccio's 2015 total compensation $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WvSjPx Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.