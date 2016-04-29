版本:
BRIEF-Imation Corp says Danny Zheng appointed CFO

April 29 Imation Corp

* Says Danny Zheng appointed CFO

* Barry Kasoff resigned from position of interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

