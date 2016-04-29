版本:
BRIEF-GrubHub Inc says Robert Pitts reports 5.1 pct passive stake in company

April 29 GrubHub Inc

* Robert Pitts reports 5.1 percent passive stake in GrubHub Inc as of April 19, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

