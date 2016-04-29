版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Genworth Financial Inc, on April 28, co, unit terminated credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2013

April 29 Genworth Financial Inc :

* On April 28, 2016, co, unit terminated credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2013 - sec filing

* No early termination penalties were incurred by company in connection with termination of credit agreement Source text: 1.usa.gov/1SPEsB6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐