BRIEF-Amarin Corp says CEO Thero's 2015 total compensation was $12.8 mln

April 29 Amarin Corporation Plc

* CEO John F. Thero's 2015 total compensation was $12.8 million versus $2.8 million in 2014 - sec filing

* CEO John F. Thero's 2015 total compensation included stock awards worth $8.6 million - sec filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24awtHm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

