2016年 4月 30日

BRIEF-Starwood Hotels & Resorts CEO FY 2015 total compensation $4.1 mln

April 29 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc :

* CEO Thomas Mangas' fy 2015 total compensation $4.1 million versus $2.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

