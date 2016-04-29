版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Peabody Energy Corp CEO FY 2015 total compensation $4.8 mln

April 29 Peabody Energy Corp :

* Ceo Glenn L. Kellow's fy 2015 total compensation $4.8 million versus $5.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Former ceo Gregory Boyce's fy 2015 total compensation $10.2 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐