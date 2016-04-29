版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo - CEO Marissa Mayer's 2015 total compensation was $36 mln

April 29 Yahoo! Inc

* Ceo marissa mayer's 2015 total compensation was $36 million versus $42.1 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo ken goldman's fy 2015 total compensation $15.0 million versus $13.0 million in fy 2014

* Co-Founder david filo's 2015 total compensation was $1 - sec filing

* Chief revenue officer lisa utzschneider's fy 2015 total compensation was $10.0 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1SzK3g7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐