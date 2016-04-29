版本:
BRIEF-CVR Partners LP files for stock shelf of up to $250 mln

April 29 CVR Partners LP

* Cvr partners lp files for stock shelf of upto $250 million

* Files for secondary offering of up to $477.7 million of common units Source text (1.usa.gov/1XYV4YD) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

