2016年 4月 30日

BRIEF-Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $53.6 mln - SEC Filing

April 29 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $53.6 million - sec filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1pQ9azJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

