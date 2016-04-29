版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-United Technologies files for mixed shelf offering

April 29 United Technologies Corp

* United technologies corp files for mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source (bit.ly/1TaL8XP) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐