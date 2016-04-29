版本:
BRIEF-Anthera Pharma amends purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital

April 29 Anthera Pharmaceuticals

* On april 27, 2016, Co, Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC entered amendment to purchase agreement, dated as of march 12, 2015

* Amendment to increase total amount of co's shares par value $0.001 per share available for purchase by LPC from $6 million to $15 million Source (bit.ly/1N8pS8V) Further company coverage:

