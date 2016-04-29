BRIEF-Anthera Pharma amends purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Anthera Pharmaceuticals
* On april 27, 2016, Co, Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC entered amendment to purchase agreement, dated as of march 12, 2015
* Amendment to increase total amount of co's shares par value $0.001 per share available for purchase by LPC from $6 million to $15 million Source (bit.ly/1N8pS8V) Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.