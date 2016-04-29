版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Vtti Energy Partners files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln

April 29 Vtti Energy Partners Lp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1YWDt3I Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

