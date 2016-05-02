BRIEF-BIND Therapeutics to file voluntary Chapter 11 petition

May 2 BIND Therapeutics Inc
* BIND Therapeutics initiates voluntary Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection proceeding
* Company does not anticipate disruption to ongoing
operations and financing activities
* Intends to continue to manage and operate its business
under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court
* Alternatives to be explored in review process may include
raising additional capital, strategic collaboration with 1 or
more parties
* Alternatives to be explored in may include licensing, sale
or divestiture of some, or all, of proprietary technologies
* Through the process, expect to be able to maintain ongoing
financing activities
* "current cash and assets exceed loan amount, and we are
current on our regularly scheduled repayment obligations"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)