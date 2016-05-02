BRIEF-Baker Hughes plans to buy back $1.5 bln of shares

May 2 Baker Hughes Inc

* Says company is evaluating broader structural changes to further significantly reduce costs

* "taking immediate steps to remove significant costs that were retained in compliance with former merger agreement"

* To improve return on invested capital has decided to retain a "selective footprint" in its U.S. onshore pressure pumping business

* Initial phase of cost reduction efforts is expected to result in $500 million of annualized savings by end of 2016

* Announces plans to buy back $1.5 billion of shares and $1 billion of debt with $3.5 billion merger breakup fee

* Company intends to refinance its $2.5 billion credit facility, which expires in September 2016

