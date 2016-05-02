CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bristow Group says will not operate 13 Airbus H225 model helicopters registered in U.K. until further notice

(Corrects headline to "will not operate 13 Airbus H225 model
helicopters registered in U.K. until further notice" from "on
April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters ec225lp
resulting in a crash in Norway")
May 2 Bristow Group Inc :
* On April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters
EC225LP operated by another helicopter co, resulting in a crash
in Norway
* Cause of accident is not yet known and is under
investigation by authorities in Norway - SEC Filing
* Thirteen fatalities were reported in accident
* Aircraft was carrying eleven passengers and two crew
members at time of accident
* Company will not be operating a fifth H225 model aircraft
in Norway until further notice
* Has also suspended operations of six of its nine H225
model aircraft in Australia
* "It is too early to determine whether accident will have a
material impact on company"
* Company will not be operating a total of thirteen H225
model aircraft registered in United Kingdom until further notice
