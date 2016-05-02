版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs announces simplified pricing structure for ActiveBeta ETFs

May 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

* Goldman Sachs announces simplified pricing structure for Activebeta ETFs

* Goldman Sachs Asset Management says on May 1, 2016, unitary management fee structure, reduction in management fee rate, will be implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

