BRIEF-NephroGenex files for Chapter 11

May 2 Nephrogenex Inc
* Nephrogenex, inc. Commences voluntary chapter 11
proceeding; seeks to initiate sale process under section 363
* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of
appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its
chapter 11 case
* Retained investment banking firm of cassel salpeter & co.,
llc, for anticipated sale of assets under section 363 of
bankruptcy code
* Cole schotz p.c. Is serving as company's legal advisor for
bankruptcy proceedings
* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of
appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its
chapter 11 case
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)