2016年 5月 2日

BRIEF-NephroGenex files for Chapter 11

May 2 Nephrogenex Inc

* Nephrogenex, inc. Commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding; seeks to initiate sale process under section 363

* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its chapter 11 case

* Retained investment banking firm of cassel salpeter & co., llc, for anticipated sale of assets under section 363 of bankruptcy code

* Cole schotz p.c. Is serving as company's legal advisor for bankruptcy proceedings

* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its chapter 11 case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

