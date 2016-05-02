BRIEF-Trimac Transportation announces proposed privatization

May 2 Trimac Transportation Ltd

* All of shareholders of trimac would receive $6.25 cash for their trimac shares.

* Special committee of independent directors has been established to consider proposed transaction

* Trimac transportation ltd. Announces proposed privatization

* Has received a proposal from its principal shareholder, trimac holdings ltd to privatize trimac

* Proposed transaction is premised on no further dividends being declared

* Says no further purchases of trimac shares will be made under trimac's normal course issuer bid

* Special committee has retained an independent valuator who is in process of preparing a valuation of trimac shares