BRIEF-Trimac Transportation announces proposed privatization

May 2 Trimac Transportation Ltd
* All of shareholders of trimac would receive $6.25 cash for
their trimac shares.
* Special committee of independent directors has been
established to consider proposed transaction
* Trimac transportation ltd. Announces proposed
privatization
* Has received a proposal from its principal shareholder,
trimac holdings ltd to privatize trimac
* Proposed transaction is premised on no further dividends
being declared
* Says no further purchases of trimac shares will be made
under trimac's normal course issuer bid
* Special committee has retained an independent valuator who
is in process of preparing a valuation of trimac shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)