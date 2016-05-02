版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 2日 星期一 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Activision says Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare will launch worldwide in Nov

May 2 Activision Blizzard Inc

* Call of Duty Infinite Warfare will launch worldwide Friday, November 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐