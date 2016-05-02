BRIEF-Monument Mining withdraws technical disclosure regarding Matala project

May 2 Monument Mining Ltd :

* Monument withdraws technical disclosure regarding Matala project

* Says company's news releases dated February 7 and March 22, 2016 should not be relied upon

* Report filed on March 22, 2016 does not comply with requirements of NI 43-101 standards of disclosure for mineral projects

* Says decision as a result of a review by British Columbia Securities Commission