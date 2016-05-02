版本:
BRIEF-Moody's continues Baker Hughes', Halliburton's reviews for downgrade

May 2 Moody's:

* Moody's continues Baker Hughes' and Halliburton's reviews for downgrade

* Expects to conclude rating reviews by early June following reassessment of companies' standalone financial and operating performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

