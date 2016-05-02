版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-As you sow - supports shareholder proposal requesting report on entergy's plans for increasing distributed energy

May 2 Entergy Corp

* Supports shareholder proposal requesting report on entergy's plans for increasing distributed energy - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1NPLxTq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

