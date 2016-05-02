版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 02:29 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly sets quarterly dividend of $0.51/shr

May 2 Eli Lilly And Co :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐