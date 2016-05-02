版本:
BRIEF-Moody's cuts Ultra Petroleum's probability of default rating to D-PD

May 2 Ultra Petroleum Corp :

* Moody's downgrades Ultra Petroleum's probability of default rating to D-PD on bankruptcy filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

